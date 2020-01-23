Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $83,000 Stock Position in America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in America First Multifamily Investors were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATAX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 23.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 20.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 9.4% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

ATAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of ATAX stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. America First Multifamily Investors LP has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $466.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 47.47%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.