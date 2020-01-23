Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,397 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $16,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Southern by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Southern by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,614,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,610 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $79,693.80. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

SO stock opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $46.98 and a 52-week high of $68.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

