Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Acquires 496 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 232.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $130.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.81.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.