Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 64,699 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,699 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $15,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 158,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 237,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $51.03 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0957 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

