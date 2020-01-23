Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $17.08 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $17,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 882.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,598,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of DIA opened at $291.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.45. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $242.98 and a 52-week high of $293.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

