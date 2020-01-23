Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $192.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.05 and a 12 month high of $193.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.5077 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

