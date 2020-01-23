Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Acquires 829 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 238.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Shares of BAH opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $79.97.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,909. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.