Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 556 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 497,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after buying an additional 181,940 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 71,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,537,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.85.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.