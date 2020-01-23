Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,454 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.