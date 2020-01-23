State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 845 Shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in International Bancshares by 459.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. International Bancshares Corp has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.34.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 32.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBOC. BidaskClub lowered shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

