Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 5,868 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,777,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $17,036,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $13,049,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,616,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,278.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $217,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.14. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.41%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

