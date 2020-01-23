State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes Position in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Ready Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 214.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 548,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,862,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 515,191 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,174,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares during the period. 35.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.97 on Thursday. Ready Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $832.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 26.39%. Analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.