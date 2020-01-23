Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Xperi by 85.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 22.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPER opened at $18.52 on Thursday. Xperi Corp has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.29.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xperi had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $90.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

XPER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

