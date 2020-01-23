Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 61.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR opened at $72.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,790.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EPR. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

