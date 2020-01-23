Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,428.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 111,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 89,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth $2,802,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.