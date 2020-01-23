Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.21% of Allena Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 158,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNA opened at $2.63 on Thursday. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALNA. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

