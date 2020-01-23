Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $206,000 in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in California Water Service Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in California Water Service Group by 2,308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 208,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of CWT opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $57.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

