Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 17.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 14.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

PENN stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

