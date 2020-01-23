State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Olin were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 40.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

OLN opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.53. Olin Co. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $27.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLN. ValuEngine cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $151,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

