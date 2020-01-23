State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,987 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,694,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 36.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 49.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after acquiring an additional 426,793 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 24.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Tracy Calder sold 13,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $1,207,379.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 20,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $1,910,886.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,024 shares of company stock worth $7,963,444. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.27.

LPLA opened at $97.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $67.11 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

