Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 979 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 511,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 120,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 83,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel M. Dupree purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $136,100.00. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APTS shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($1.06). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

