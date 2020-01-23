Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in JD.Com by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JD.Com in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 110.73 and a beta of 1.37. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 86 Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

