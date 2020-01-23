State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,779 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $72,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000.

In related news, Director Margaret K. Dorman purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ETRN opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $408.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

