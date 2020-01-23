Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $193,000 Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,758 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.54 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

AG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

