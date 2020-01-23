Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $193,000 Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,758 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.54 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

AG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 556 Shares of Campbell Soup
Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Global X MLP ETF
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 845 Shares of International Bancshares Corp
Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 5,868 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes Position in Ready Capital Corp
Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Xperi Corp
