New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,543,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 75,806 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 308.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,818 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,455,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after acquiring an additional 200,100 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,854,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,493,000 after purchasing an additional 464,682 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $260.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.