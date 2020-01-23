Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,571 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 476 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of WYNN opened at $140.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $102.03 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,304,477.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,750 shares of company stock worth $6,515,688. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

