State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,970 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dana were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAN. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dana by 8.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Dana by 11.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Dana by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Dana by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.
Dana stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Dana Inc has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $20.96.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dana Profile
Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.
Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.