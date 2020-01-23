State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,970 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dana were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAN. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dana by 8.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Dana by 11.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Dana by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Dana by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

In related news, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $619,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,482.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 10,000 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,851 shares of company stock worth $1,367,964 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Dana stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Dana Inc has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

