Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 12,387 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ZIX were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ZIX by 924.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 142,747 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in ZIX by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 32,652 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ZIX by 33.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ZIX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIXI opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $427.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. Zix Co. has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZIXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on ZIX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

In related news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $376,635.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

