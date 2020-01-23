Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 351.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 640.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,312.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.