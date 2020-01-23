Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $347,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,126,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,940 shares of company stock worth $3,078,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average is $77.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $100.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.88 and a beta of 1.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

