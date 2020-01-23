Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $347,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,126,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,940 shares of company stock worth $3,078,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average is $77.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $100.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.88 and a beta of 1.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 556 Shares of Campbell Soup
Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 556 Shares of Campbell Soup
Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Global X MLP ETF
Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Global X MLP ETF
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 845 Shares of International Bancshares Corp
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 845 Shares of International Bancshares Corp
Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 5,868 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp
Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 5,868 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes Position in Ready Capital Corp
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes Position in Ready Capital Corp
Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Xperi Corp
Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Xperi Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report