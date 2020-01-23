State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,101 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Navient were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth $64,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth about $72,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NAVI. Stephens started coverage on Navient in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

