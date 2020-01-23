Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.51, approximately 280,983 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 483,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KOPN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 69.67% and a negative net margin of 116.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kopin by 222.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 278,706 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kopin by 12,304.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,377,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 3,350,652 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kopin by 22.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,312,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 617,667 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kopin by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 22,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kopin by 89.3% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

