Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Up 1.2%

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.50, approximately 2,490,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,475,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNDL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

