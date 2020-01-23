Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Trading Down 14.9%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares dropped 14.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.03, approximately 331,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,465,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company has a market cap of $17.91 million, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 53,633.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 50,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 295,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 3,547.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,521,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

