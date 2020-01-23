Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Trading Down 14.9%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares dropped 14.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.03, approximately 331,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,465,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.
The company has a market cap of $17.91 million, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.
Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)
Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.
