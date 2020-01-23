Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) were down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.77, approximately 271,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 868,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.80). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,165.39% and a negative return on equity of 83.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

