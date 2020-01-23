Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.52, 16,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 516,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $191.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.39.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 65.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 838,514 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 48.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 65,243 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 444.5% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.66% of the company’s stock.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBIO)
Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.
