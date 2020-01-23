Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Shares Gap Up to $11.15

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.71, but opened at $11.15. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 302,528 shares.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th.
The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -34.72, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
About Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL)
Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
