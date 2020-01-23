Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Shares Gap Up to $11.15

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.71, but opened at $11.15. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 302,528 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -34.72, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 249,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 58,292 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 2,991.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,078,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after buying an additional 4,913,932 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 66.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,937,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after buying an additional 1,568,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 8.6% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.