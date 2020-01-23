Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Down 7.8%

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) shares were down 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.65, approximately 531,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,527,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $912.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 50.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $622.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 7.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

