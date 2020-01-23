Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81, approximately 604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 889,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Apex Global Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89.

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative net margin of 50.51% and a negative return on equity of 59.40%.

About Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX)

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

