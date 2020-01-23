Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $548.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter.

In other Arrow Financial news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $54,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $123,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,924.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $218,821 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,434,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,910,000 after buying an additional 40,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,554,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 1,040.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

