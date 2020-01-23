Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post sales of $384.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $387.60 million. Forward Air posted sales of $356.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $69.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.53. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $72.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

