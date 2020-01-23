Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Trading Up 13%

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s share price was up 13% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.52, approximately 22,684 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 303,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sanchez Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Sanchez Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,957,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sanchez Midstream Partners by 57.4% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 124,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 45,492 shares in the last quarter.

Sanchez Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sanchez Midstream Partners Trading Up 13%
Sanchez Midstream Partners Trading Up 13%
Groupon Shares Up 1.3%
Groupon Shares Up 1.3%
Eros International Stock Price Up 2%
Eros International Stock Price Up 2%
Energous Stock Price Up 1%
Energous Stock Price Up 1%
Kirkland’s Trading Up 1.9%
Kirkland’s Trading Up 1.9%
Green Dot Co. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.49 Million
Green Dot Co. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.49 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report