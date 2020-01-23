Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Up 1.3%

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $3.05, 251,905 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,219,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $495.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Groupon Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 1,594.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,637 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

