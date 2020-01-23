Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.53, approximately 243,358 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,205,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $486.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.02.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Eros International had a negative net margin of 199.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EROS. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eros International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Eros International in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Eros International by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Eros International by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Eros International by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 60,516 shares during the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eros International Company Profile (NYSE:EROS)

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

