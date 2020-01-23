Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Price Up 1%

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.00, approximately 40,847 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 852,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

WATT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Energous in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Energous from $8.20 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Energous had a negative return on equity of 164.30% and a negative net margin of 19,557.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energous Corp will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen R. Rizzone acquired 21,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,670.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 575,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,740.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Gaulding sold 31,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $68,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,668 shares in the company, valued at $180,486.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $206,397 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energous by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energous by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

