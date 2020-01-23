Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) were up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63, approximately 72,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 517,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $22.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $144.94 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirkland’s, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 1,345.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at $73,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 74.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at $150,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.