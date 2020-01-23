Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report $237.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $227.75 million. Green Dot reported sales of $237.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $240.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.94 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDOT. Northland Securities began coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Green Dot from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Green Dot from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

GDOT stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2,492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

