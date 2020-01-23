Brokerages Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.22 Million

Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) to post sales of $62.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.77 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $41.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $293.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.63 million to $313.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $499.36 million, with estimates ranging from $335.89 million to $721.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%.

Several research firms have commented on ACB. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. MKM Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from to in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 210.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 50.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

