Analysts Anticipate Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) to report sales of $3.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.64 billion. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $12.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

FOXA opened at $39.08 on Thursday. FOX has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Golub Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $30,896,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $1,200,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $2,289,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $5,456,000. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.