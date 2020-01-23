Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.87 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce $20.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.68 billion and the highest is $21.15 billion. Facebook reported sales of $16.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $70.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.29 billion to $70.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $85.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.31 billion to $87.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Redstone began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.15.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 914,700 shares of company stock valued at $174,758,883 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after buying an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 21,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Facebook by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Facebook by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $221.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $631.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.68. Facebook has a 52 week low of $142.52 and a 52 week high of $222.38.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

